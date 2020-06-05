How to strengthen relationships while you're stuck at home

The pandemic has made life particularly stressful for many couples as they’ve dealt with concerns over medical health, financial stress and working from home. While couples spend a tremendous amount of time together, their relationship challenges may have magnified.
Dr. Gary Chapman is the author of New York Times Bestseller "The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love That Lasts." He's written a new book during the time of coronavirus that aims to help people improve their bond, even if their relationship is healthy.
“5 Simple Ways to Strengthen Your Marriage When You’re Stuck at Home Together” is Dr. Chapman’s new book and advice starter pack for couples who wish to improve their relationship.
His suggestions include being thoughtful about the words we choose with our partner. One suggestion he makes is to “call a truce on throwing word bombs.” He shares how word choice can draw a couple closer together, or make them feel unappreciated and even angry.
Another tip focuses on teamwork. In this area, one suggestion he makes is to discover your spouse’s passion and help them attain it.
Dr. Chapman recently shared ways to improve relationships despite distance using his famous “The 5 Love Languages,” which included specific tips for making others feel loved, even when we are social distancing.
In short, Dr. Chapman says there are five main ways people express and receive love, and we all prioritize them differently. When we understand our partner’s primary love language, we can understand
