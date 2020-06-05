Palm Beach County leaders want bars, movie theaters to reopen

Palm Beach County leaders are planning to ask Gov. Ron DeSantis to allow the county to join "Phase Two" of Florida's reopening plan, which would allow bars, movie theaters, and more businesses to reopen.
Commissioner Hal Valeche told WPTV that Mayor Dave Kerner is drafting a letter to DeSantis, asking for Palm Beach County to enter "Phase Two" with restrictions.
Under the proposed restrictions, bars that only serve alcohol, not food, would not be allowed to reopen.
Valeche said county leaders and Sheriff Ric Bradshaw are concerned about people consuming alcohol at those bars, then going out and joining protests that are happening in the wake of the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
According to Valeche, Palm Beach County officials would only allow bars inside restaurants to reopen.
However, only people who are sitting down, not standing, would be allowed to be served alcohol. In addition, customers would have to abide by social distancing guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Valeche said that under Palm Beach County's plan, entertainment venues like movie theaters could reopen. However, those businesses would have to submit a plan to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation and Department of Health about how they would reopen safely.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus | The Rebound South Florida | We're Open South Florida
64 counties in Florida, excluding Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, officially entered "Phase Two" on Friday.
Under the new reopening guidelines:
- Restaurants may allow bar-top seating with appropriate social distancing
- Bars and pubs may operate at 50% capacity inside and full capacity outside with appropriate social distancing
- Retail stores may operate at full capacity
- Gyms and fitness centers may operate at full capacity
- Entertainment venues like movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys and arcades may operate at 50% capacity
- Personal services business like tattoo parlors, acupuncture establishments, tanning salons and massage establishments may operate while adhering to the Florida Department of Health
- Pari-mutuel facilities which offer gambling may submit a request to open to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation
Earlier this week, DeSantis said the three South Florida counties can submit a plan to the state for approval to enter "Phase Two."
"We'll work with the three southeast Florida counties to see how they're developing and whether they want to move into 'Phase Two,'" DeSantis said. "They're on a little bit different schedule."
Palm Beach County leaders are planning to hold a news conference at 4 p.m. on Friday to address their reopening proposal.
Scripps Only Content 2020