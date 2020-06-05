Pastors, police come together at rally in West Palm Beach

Dozens of local pastors, police and leaders came together on Friday during a moving rally in front of the Palm Beach County courthouse.
The Palm Beach County Clergy Alliance held a peaceful demonstration on the steps of the courthouse, praying and standing for racial justice following the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
"We want to be able to do things collectively, because much of what we see happening in society might have a lot to do with the disjointedness of even the Body of Christ," said Rev. Dr. J.R. Thicklin, president of the clergy alliance.
Pastors said our communities are divided and the key to coming together is for residents to be more accepting of one another.
"Christ and racism do not go together," said Thicklin. "You cannot say that you love God, yet hate his creation."
In an emotional moment during Friday afternoon's rally, police officers, including West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley, knelt with pastors in a moment of silence.
"Let's make no mistake about it. Racism goes far beyond police brutality," said Thicklin. "Racism goes far beyond excessive force. There's structural racisms that we must deal with. There's institutional racisms that we must deal with."
Later on Friday, a demonstration will be held at PGA Boulevard and Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens at 3 p.m.
Ralliers are planning to walk several blocks to Burns Road to honor the memory of Floyd.
