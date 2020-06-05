Protest held outside Trump National Golf Club

Despite pouring rain and thunder, a peaceful protest was held Friday evening outside Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter.
Just before 5:30 p.m., about 53 people were spotted holding a variety of signs that read "black lives matter" and "stand up for change."
Earlier in the week, Jupiter police arrested the 18-year-old son of former U.S. Rep. Tom Rooney after they said he spray-painted "B.L.M." on a sign at the golf club.
The Jupiter protest was among several held Friday in Palm Beach County, including others in West Palm Beach and Palm Beach Gardens.
Earlier in the day, pastors and police called for unity during a rally at the Palm Beach County Courthouse.
