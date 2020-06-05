Rallies in West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens

A pair of rallies are planned on Friday in Palm Beach County to demand justice following the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The Palm Beach County Clergy Alliance held a peaceful protest around 1 p.m. at the county courthouse in West Palm Beach.
"We agree with our fellow Americans and our fellow residents of Palm Beach County who feel touched by what happened to George Floyd," said Rev. Dr. J.R. Thicklin, president of the clergy alliance, in a written statement. "But change doesn’t come through continued violence; it comes through healing and holding systems accountable."
The protest will be peaceful with "no violence, no torching, no anger. Just dozens of member pastors there to pray and stand for racial justice," the clergy alliance said in a written statement.
Later on Friday, a second demonstration will be held at PGA Boulevard and Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens at 3 p.m.
Protesters are planning to walk several blocks to Burns Road to honor the memory of Floyd.
