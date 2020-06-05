Second Fort Pierce police officer arrested in Lawnwood incident

A second Fort Pierce police officer has been arrested in relation to an incident at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center.
Officer Monica Frederic has been charged with false report to a law enforcement officer. Frederic turned herself in Friday morning just one day after Officer Albert Eckrode turned himself in.
Eckrode faces felony charges of battery and official misconduct. He also faces a charge of falsely reporting the commission of a crime in a report he wrote following the incident.
Frederic's mugshot can be found on St. Lucie County's inmate lookup website, but while Eckrode's name and charges appear, there's no photo. Where there would typically be photo, it reads "no photo available."
Florida law enforcement agencies upload most mugshots to their county's inmate search, but usually refrain from posting mugshots of officers charged. This was the case for Eckrode, but not Frederic. Officers can also decline to have their mugshot taken.
The State Attorney's Office confirms the arrests stem from a Feb. 20 incident.
Sources told WPTV NewsChannel 5 that Eckrode battered a man in custody at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center.
The hospital confirms there is a surveillance video of the incident, but Fort Pierce police have not released the footage.
Fort Pierce police have also not confirmed if there is body camera footage of the incident.
Eckrode was placed on paid administrative leave in February following the incident.
