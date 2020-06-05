Second police officer arrested in Lawnwood incident

A second Fort Pierce police officer has been arrested in relation to an incident at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center.
Officer Monica Frederic faces a charge of filing a false report to a law enforcement officer. Frederic turned herself in Friday morning, just one day after Officer Albert Eckrode surrendered.
Eckrode faces felony charges of battery and official misconduct. He also faces a charge of falsely reporting the commission of a crime after the Feb. 20 incident.
During a news conference Friday afternoon, Fort Pierce Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney said Eckrode, who had been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, has resigned.
"This was not a use of force situation," she told reporters. "This was a criminal act."
Surveillance video of the incident showed Eckrode push and hit the man, who was sitting on a chair, several times.
At Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, the safety and care of our patients is our top priority," hospital spokeswoman Tiffany Woods said in a statement. "An incident occurred in February at our hospital involving a patient and police. After review of the incident, Lawnwood administrators contacted the Fort Pierce Police Department and we have been assisting them in their investigation. Additional information regarding the incident should come from the Fort Pierce Police Department. We are committed to doing what is best for our patients and we do not condone any actions or behaviors that do not support the health and well-being of our patients."
