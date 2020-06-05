State coronavirus deaths rise by 53, including 4 in Palm Beach County; cases surge by 1,305

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Coronavirus deaths in Florida climbed by 53 in the past day to 2,660, including an increase of 4 in Palm Beach County to 363, as cases surged for the third day in a row, the Florida Department of Health announced Friday morning.
A total of 1,305 positive results were reported -- 114 less than the record of 1,419 set Thursday -- for a total of 61,488. These totals, along with 1,317 on Wednesday, are the highest one-day figures since April. In Palm Beach County, the cases rose by 171, compared with 211 on Thursday and record 258 Wednesday. The previous county high was 224 last Friday, when state cases spiked by 1,212.
The additional deaths in the state are 11 more than the 42 announced Friday by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo -- the lowest there since the pandemic began in March.
On Thursday, Florida's fatalities rose by 41 after 36 Wednesday and 70, with the latter among the highest since the first case was reported in the state on March 1. Last Friday the increase was 49. The record is 83 on Tuesday, April 28. Twice, the increase was 72 -- once in April and once last month. In Palm Beach County the rise was 4 on Thursday after 8 on Wednesday, 14 Tuesday and highs of 17 on April 28 and May 21.
In the Treasure Coast area, three additional deaths were reported after none for two days. Martin County rose by 2 to 12 and Indian River by 1 to 11. St. Lucie remained at 31 and Okeechobee none.
Over seven days, state deaths increased by 247 for 10.2 percent and by 32 for 9.6 percent in Palm Beach County. The national increase is under 7 percent over seven days.
Miami-Dade County has the most deaths in the state, rising by 14 to 760. Broward increased by 2 to 327, which is 40 behind Palm Beach County. Lee is in fourth place with 114, no increase.
Twenty-three of the 53 additional deaths are linked to South Florida, which accounts for 1,508 deaths for 56.7 percent of the state total though the population comprises 30 percent.
The Treasure Coast area reported 99 more cases -- 46 in Martin, 25 in St. Lucie, 10 in Indian River and 18 in Okeechobee. They rose by 74 Thursday.
The state positive test rate remained at 5.4 with the rate more than 10 percent for several weeks. The most recent positive daily rate was 4.7 percent compared with 5.0 percent Wednesday.
In all, there were 27,913 tests compared with 26,127 additional tests announced Thursday. Total tests reached 1,135,865 with 1,073,452 negative results and the remaining 925 inconclusive or not reported.
The mortality rate involving positive cases is 4.3 percent in the state compared with 5.7 percent in the United States and 5.9 percent worldwide, which neared 392,000 deaths and neared 6.7 million cases through Thursday. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.4 percent, compared with Broward at 4.3 percent and Miami-Dade with 4.0 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 5.5 percent in St. Lucie, 7.1 percent in Indian River and 1.5 percent in Martin.
The youngest victim is a 23-year-old woman from Miami-Dade County. A total of 16 people from 25 to 34 have died from the virus in data through Thursday. A 104-year-old woman is 1 year older than the previous oldest, one woman each from Miami-Dade and Escambia. A total of 908 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus.
Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 64 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive -- 40 percent 55 and older and 13 percent 75 and older. At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 480 cases of infants to 4 years old and 1,068 from 5 to 14.
Three deaths were verified Thursday of Palm Beach County residents: women 84 and 85, and a man 94.
The death of a 30-year-woman reported Wednesday ties a man who age was verified earlier. The oldest ever in the county is a 102-year-old female.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 17 states, including Oklahoma with 344.
The county's total number of confirmed cases range from newborn to 104.
Through Thursday, West Palm Beach is in first place in Palm Beach County in cases with 1,330, followed by Lake Worth Beach with 1,327, Boca Raton with 660, Boynton Beach with 669, Delray Beach with 519 and Belle Glade with 420. The most cases on the Treasure Coast are in Port St. Lucie with 360.
Palm Beach County has 6,859 cases out of 85,385 total tested for 8.0 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything above 10.0 percent is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 19,056 positive cases out of 196,161 tested for 9.7 percent, and Broward is second with 7,572 cases and 118,333 tested for 6.4 percentage.
In St. Lucie, it's 561 positive out of 12,550 for 4.5 percent, Martin with 810 of 9,210 for 8.8 percent, Indian River with 154 out of 6,453 for 2.4 percent and Okeechobee with 122 out of 1,964 for 6.2 percent.
On Thursday, St. Lucie reported an infant boy tested positive with the previous youngest a 2-year-old girl on Saturday. On Wednesday, two girls, 2 and 4, were reported as confirmed cases in Okeechobee. Last week, Indian River reported the youngest person testing positive, a 5-year-old boy. Martin has reported six younger than 1 year old -- 3 boys and 3 girls -- and 25 in all 4 and under.
A total of 10,794 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 142 more than the day before. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. Including nonresidents, the number is 1,277 in Palm Beach County, which is an increase of 20 in one day, followed by 115 in St. Lucie, 93 in Martin, 36 in Indian River and 13 in Okeechobee.
Florida, which is third-most populous state, is 11th in the nation for total deaths behind Maryland, which has reported 61 more deaths than Florida, including 27 Thursday, according to BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} Worldometers.info. BrightspotCmsObjectEnd Florida has 124 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 333 per million. New York, which represents 27 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,555 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 40.3 per million.
National data
The death toll has passed 100,000. Worldometers lists the total at 110,173 with 1,031 additional deaths through Thursday, which 52 less than Wednesday. BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} Johns Hopkins BrightspotCmsObjectEnd reports 107,979.
Cases hit 1,924,051 with 21,268 additional ones. Last Thursday, there were 1,223 additional deaths and 22,658 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase is 6.6 percent with a gain of 6,843 through Thursday.
Four states reported triple digit increases: Fourth-place Pennsylvania and fifth-place Illinois each gained 115. Illinois moved past Michigan, which had 25 more deaths.
New York, which reported a record 799 deaths two months ago, had the third-most deaths, 117 after 86 Wednesday for a total of 30,281, including probable deaths, in first place. New York City counts probable deaths though the state doesn't include them in its statistics.
Neighboring New Jersey followed with 100 more deaths for second place.
The remaining top 10 states: No. 3 Massachusetts with 49, No. 6 Michigan with 25, No. 7 California with 60, No. 8 Connecticut with 18, No. 9 Louisiana with 8. California reported the most new cases, 2,548, followed by Texas with 1,769 and then Florida with 1,419.
Georgia is in 14th place with an increase of 24. No. 18 Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 18th with an increase of 3.
One week ago Friday in the United States, there were 104,542 deaths, two weeks ago there were 97,645, three weeks ago 88,895, four weeks ago 78,615, five weeks ago 65,753, six weeks ago 52,191, seven weeks ago 37,448, eight weeks ago 22,038, nine weeks ago 8,839, 10 weeks ago 2,110, 11 weeks ago 309, 12 weeks ago 48, 9 weeks ago 15, 14 weeks ago 0.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 18.7 percent of the 5,499 additional deaths through Thursday night GMT and 28.1 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. On Wednesday, the increased deaths were 4,928.
The one week world death increase is 8.3 percent with a gain of 30,355.
Two Latin American nations, Brazil and Mexico, have had skyrocketing deaths and cases.
On Thursday night, Brazil reported an additional 1,492 deaths -- the most in world -- smashing the record of 1,269 Tuesday to pass Italy into third place. In one week, Brazil has surpassed Spain and France, rising from 26,764 to 34,039. Two weeks ago, the figure was 20,082. Brazil reported a record 31,890 cases, also the most in the world and breaking the record of 30,102 Saturday -- for second place behind the United States with 615,870.
Mexico has soared into seventh place, passing Germany and Belgium, reporting 816 deaths late Thursday night after a record 1,092 Wednesday as well as 4,442 more cases. The nation's deaths have more doubled from 6,510 to 12,545 in two weeks.
The six European nations in the top 10 – United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, Germany -- reported a total of 376 new deaths after 554 Wednesday. Often, one nation recorded those numbers in one day.
United Kingdom had nearly half of them -- 176 -- after 359 Wednesday. Britain, which is second behind the United States, has a total of 39,904. The record was 1,172 on April 21.
Italy, which at one time was the epicenter of the world, had dropped to fourth place with 33,689, gaining 88. One Sunday ago there were 59 – the lowest since 36 on March 7. The high of 919 was on March 27 at 32,007.
France reported 44 more deaths after 81 deaths Wednesday, far lower than the record of 1,438 on April 15.
Other nations in the top 10 reporting less than 100 deaths are No. 6 Spain with 5, No. 8 Belgium with 26, No. 9 Germany with 37, No. 10 Iran with 59.
Canada added 139 deaths after 103 Wednesday for 11th place.
No. 16 China, the original epicenter, reported zero new deaths Thursday – the last one reported was April 26 -- and 5 cases.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 20 more deaths with 4,562 as well as 1,080 new cases after 2,214 Wednesday and the earlier record of 812 on April 24. Neighboring Norway reported 1 death after two days of none for a total of 238 as well as 11 more cases.
Russia continues to surge in cases with 8,831 for a total of 441,108 in third place. Russia reported 169 more deaths to rise to 5,384 in 14th place.
