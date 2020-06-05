State coronavirus deaths rise by 53, including 4 in Palm Beach County; cases surge by 1,305

On Thursday, Florida's fatalities rose by 41 after 36 Wednesday and 70, with the latter among the highest since the first case was reported in the state on March 1. Last Friday the increase was 49. The record is 83 on Tuesday, April 28. Twice, the increase was 72 -- once in April and once last month. In Palm Beach County the rise was 4 on Thursday after 8 on Wednesday, 14 Tuesday and highs of 17 on April 28 and May 21.