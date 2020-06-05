West Palm Beach extends curfew through the weekend

The city of West Palm Beach held a Friday afternoon news conference to provide an update on the current state of emergency and nighttime curfew.
Mayor Keith James and Police Chief Frank Adderley spoke at the 2:30 p.m. news conference.
City officials addressed more demonstrations that are anticipated in the city and ongoing efforts to keep both the public and peaceful protesters safe.
James said residents can expect more protests on Friday and this weekend. He urged all protesters to remain peaceful.
Last Sunday, a curfew was put in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. after peaceful protests turned violent later that night.
James said Friday the curfew will remain in place through the weekend.
"This is not a game, people. Peoples lives are at stake," said James.
Adderley said their contact with the peaceful protesters has been great over the last few days. He said it is a smaller group of agitators that are causing problems.
The police chief said some of the agitators who have damaged business were people who came from other cities and not West Palm Beach residents.
