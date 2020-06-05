West Palm Beach mayor to hold news conference at 2:30 p.m.

LIVE COVERAGE BELOW AT 2:30 P.M.:
The city of West Palm Beach scheduled a Friday afternoon news conference to provide an update on the current state of emergency and nighttime curfew.
Mayor Keith James and Police Chief Frank Adderley are scheduled to speak at a 2:30 p.m. news conference, according to a written statement from the city.
City officials are also expected to address more demonstrations that are anticipated in the city and ongoing efforts to keep both the public and peaceful protesters safe.
Last Sunday, a curfew was put in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. after peaceful protests turned violent later that night.
Refresh this page for updates.
