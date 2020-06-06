Boynton Beach removes 2 officials after mural altered to remove black faces

Boynton Beach City Manager Lori LaVerriere said in a statement on Saturday that she has terminated Public Arts Manager Debby Coles-Dobay and Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Chief Matthew Petty.
BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} According to the Palm Beach Post BrightspotCmsObjectEnd, the terminations come following a public art project that was altered to replace the images of two black former department chiefs with white faces.
Read more about the story at the BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} Palm Beach Post BrightspotCmsObjectEnd.
