Boynton Beach removes 2 officials after mural altered to remove black faces
June 6, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT - Updated June 6 at 6:33 PM

Boynton Beach City Manager Lori LaVerriere said in a statement on Saturday that she has terminated Public Arts Manager Debby Coles-Dobay and Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Chief Matthew Petty.

According to the Palm Beach Post, the terminations come following a public art project that was altered to replace the images of two black former department chiefs with white faces.

Read more about the story at the Palm Beach Post.

