Phase 2: Families thrilled to be back in entertainment establishments

Beginning Friday, many businesses that have been closed for months due to COVID-19 can now reopen their doors after Governor DeSantis moved the state into Phase Two .
Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties are not included in the Phase Two plan at this time, however, counties on the Treasure Coast are.
As part of Phase Two, bars can reopen along with bowling alleys and movie theaters at 50% capacity.
Tattoo parlors, massage, and tanning salons can also reopen.
In Port St. Lucie, Superplay USA has opened up their bowling lanes and arcade while taking appropriate precautions.
"This. is our favorite place," said Jamal Muhammed. "Every time we think about having fun, we get out of the house and come up here. We love the spot."
Jamal says he used to bring his family to Superplay before the coronavirus hit.
"It's awesome, you see, I'm smiling like a big kid," said Jamal. "I've been over here screaming. We have bets on who's going to win, who's going to wash the dishes, who's going to take out the garbage."
The staff and must get their temperatures checked when walking into work and they must also wear personal protective equipment.
Bowling is being limited to every other lane and each ball and pair of shoes is sanitized after every use.
"Very excited, I'm tired of not hanging out with my friends and family," said Kaylee Spencer. "I don't like staying home. I'm not a homebody."
Kaylee said because of new CDC guidelines, things inside the arcade are different.
"I noticed some of the two-player shooting games, they covered one of the guns, said Kaylee. "Only one person can play the shooting games."
"Until everything gets back to normal it's pretty cool," said Jamal. "Normally in here it's a bigger crowd and you hear a lot of screaming. It's just a little normal right now. But that's cool. You know we can deal with it. It's not something to cry about."
