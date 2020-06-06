Protesters march throughout West Palm Beach

Protesters took to the streets of West Palm Beach during a pair of demonstrations Saturday in the city.
The first group of protesters met at 2 p.m. and marched from Rosemary Square and to the Palm Beach County courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach.
People carried signs and chanted phrases like "I can't breathe" and "Black lives matter." At one point, many of the peaceful protesters got down on one knee for more than eight minutes in honor of George Floyd.
Later in the afternoon, another group intended to march from Dreher Park to Mar-a-Lago but was blocked from entering Palm Beach by law enforcement.
A large group of protesters marched along Belvedere Boulevard on Saturday afternoon with the intention to march to Trump International Golf Club, but they were stopped by deputies before they could reach the resort.
At one point, the protesters blocked traffic on Southern Boulevard, lying in the middle of the roadway.
