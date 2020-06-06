Protesters march in West Palm Beach

Two protests were planned to take place in West Palm Beach on Saturday.
The first group of protesters met at 2 p.m. and marched from Rosemary Square and to the Palm Beach County courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach.
People carried signs and chanted phrases like "I can't breathe" and "Black lives matter". At one point, many of the peaceful protesters got down on one knee for more than eight minutes in honor of George Floyd.
Later in the afternoon, another group intended to march from Dreher Park to Mar-a-Lago, but was blocked from entering Palm Beach Island by law enforcement.
A large group of protesters marched down Belvedere Boulevard Saturday afternoon.
