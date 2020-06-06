State coronavirus deaths rise by 53, including 4 in Palm Beach County; cases surge by 1,305

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Coronavirus deaths in Florida climbed by 53 in the past day to 2,660, including an increase of 4 in Palm Beach County to 363, as cases surged for the third day in a row, the Florida Department of Health announced Friday morning.
A total of 1,305 positive results were reported -- 114 less than the record of 1,419 set Thursday -- for a total of 61,488. These totals, along with 1,317 on Wednesday, are the highest one-day figures since April. In Palm Beach County, the cases rose by 171, compared with 211 on Thursday and record 258 Wednesday. The previous county high was 224 last Friday, when state cases spiked by 1,212.
The additional deaths in the state are 11 more than the 42 announced Friday by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo -- the lowest there since the pandemic began in March. In all, 91 additional deaths were reported, including probable ones in New York City the state doesn't include in its tallies.
On Thursday, Florida's fatalities rose by 41 after 36 Wednesday and 70, with the latter among the highest since the first case was reported in the state on March 1. Last Friday the increase was 49. The record is 83 on Tuesday, April 28. Twice, the increase was 72 -- once in April and once last month. In Palm Beach County the rise was 4 on Thursday after 8 on Wednesday, 14 Tuesday and highs of 17 on April 28 and May 21.
In the Treasure Coast area, three additional deaths were reported after none for two days. Martin County rose by 2 to 12, women 61 and 69, and Indian River by 1 to 11, an 84-yer-old woman. St. Lucie remained at 31 and Okeechobee none.
Over seven days, state deaths increased by 247 for 10.2 percent and by 32 for 9.6 percent in Palm Beach County. The national increase is under 7 percent over seven days.
Miami-Dade County has the most deaths in the state, rising by 14 to 760. Broward increased by 2 to 327, which is 40 behind Palm Beach County. Lee is in fourth place with 114, no increase.
Twenty-three of the 53 additional deaths are linked to South Florida, which accounts for 1,508 deaths for 56.7 percent of the state total though the population comprises 30 percent.
The Treasure Coast area reported 99 more cases -- 46 in Martin, 25 in St. Lucie, 10 in Indian River and 18 in Okeechobee. They rose by 74 Thursday.
The state positive test rate remained at 5.4 with the rate more than 10 percent for several weeks. The most recent positive daily rate was 4.7 percent compared with 5.0 percent Thursday.
In all, there were 27,913 tests compared with 26,127 additional tests announced Thursday. Total tests reached 1,135,865 with 1,073,452 negative results and the remaining 925 inconclusive or not reported.
The mortality rate involving positive cases is 4.3 percent in the state compared with 5.7 percent in the United States and 5.8 percent worldwide, which passed 397,000 deaths and passed 6.8 million cases Friday. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.4 percent, compared with Broward at 4.3 percent and Miami-Dade with 4.0 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 5.5 percent in St. Lucie, 7.1 percent in Indian River and 1.5 percent in Martin.
The youngest victim is a 23-year-old woman from Miami-Dade County. A total of 16 people from 25 to 34 have died from the virus. A 104-year-old woman is 1 year older than the previous oldest, one woman each from Miami-Dade and Escambia. A total of 908 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus.
Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 64 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive -- 40 percent 55 and older and 13 percent 75 and older. At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 564 cases of infants to 4 years old and 1,285 from 5 to 14.
Five deaths were verified Friday of Palm Beach County residents: four women and one man, ranging from 68 to 94.
The death of a 30-year-woman reported Wednesday ties a man who age was verified earlier. The oldest ever in the county is a 102-year-old female.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 17 states, including Oklahoma with 344.
The county's total number of confirmed cases range from newborn to 104.
Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, moved into first place in Palm Beach County with 1,394 cases, up from 1,327. West Palm Beach dropped to second with an increase of 32 to 1,362 followed Boynton Beach with 686, Boca Raton with 670, Delray Beach with 530 and Belle Glade with 427. The most cases on the Treasure Coast are in Port St. Lucie with 375.
Palm Beach County has 6,859 cases out of 85,385 total tested for 8.0 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything above 10.0 percent is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 19,056 positive cases out of 196,161 tested for 9.7 percent, and Broward is second with 7,572 cases and 118,333 tested for 6.4 percentage.
In St. Lucie, it's 561 positive out of 12,550 for 4.5 percent, Martin with 810 of 9,210 for 8.8 percent, Indian River with 154 out of 6,453 for 2.4 percent and Okeechobee with 122 out of 1,964 for 6.2 percent.
On Thursday, St. Lucie reported an infant boy tested positive with the previous youngest a 2-year-old girl on Saturday. On Wednesday, two girls, 2 and 4, were reported as confirmed cases in Okeechobee. Last week, Indian River reported the youngest person testing positive, a 5-year-old boy. Martin has reported six younger than 1 year old -- 3 boys and 3 girls -- and 25 in all 4 and under.
A total of 10,794 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 142 more than the day before. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. Including nonresidents, the number is 1,277 in Palm Beach County, which is an increase of 20 in one day, followed by 115 in St. Lucie, 93 in Martin, 36 in Indian River and 13 in Okeechobee.
Florida, which is third-most populous state, is 11th in the nation for total deaths behind Maryland, which has reported 42 more deaths than Florida, including 34 Friday, according to Worldometers.info. Florida has 124 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 336 per million. New York, which represents 27 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,558 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 50.9 per million, which spiked by 10.6 in one day.
National data
The death toll has passed 100,000. Worldometers lists the total at 111,390 with 975 additional deaths compared wit 1,031 Thursday. Johns Hopkins reports 109,132.
Cases hit 1,965,708 with 25,393 additional ones. Last Friday, there were 1,213 additional deaths and 25,656 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase is 6.6 percent with a gain of 6,848.
No states in the top 10 reported additional deaths in triple figures.
They were No. 2 New Jersey with 72, No. 3 Massachusetts with 34, No. 4 Pennsylvania with 86, No. 5 Michigan with 18, No. 6 Illinois with 59, No.7 California with 74, No. 8 Connecticut with 31, No. 9 Louisiana with 35.
Also Friday, Michigan reported 240 probable fatalities in revised reporting during the pandemic -- to move back into fifth place ahead of Illinois.
Georgia is in 14th place with an increase of 27. No. 18 Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 18th with an increase of 11.
One week ago Friday in the United States, there were 104,542 deaths, two weeks ago there were 97,645, three weeks ago 88,895, four weeks ago 78,615, five weeks ago 65,753, six weeks ago 52,191, seven weeks ago 37,448, eight weeks ago 22,038, nine weeks ago 8,839, 10 weeks ago 2,110, 11 weeks ago 309, 12 weeks ago 48, 9 weeks ago 15, 14 weeks ago 0.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 19.2 percent of the 4,906 additional deaths and 28.2 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. On Thursday, the increased deaths were 5,512.
The one week world death increase is 8.3 percent with a gain of 30,359.
Two Latin American nations, Brazil and Mexico, have had skyrocketing deaths and cases.
Brazil reported 1,008 more deaths after 1,492 Thursday, which was a national record and the most in world. In one week, Brazil has moved past Spain, France and Italy into third place rising from 27,944 to 35,047. The previous record was 1,269 Tuesday. Two weeks ago, the figure was 21,048. On Friday, Brazil reported 30,136 cases to total 630,708 after a record 31,890 cases Thursday for second place behind the United States with 646,006.
Mexico has soared into seventh place, passing Germany and Belgium, reporting 625 late Friday after 816 deaths Thursday and a record 1,092 Wednesday. Also, 4,346 cases were reported. The nation's deaths have more doubled from 6,989 to 13,170 in two weeks.
The six European nations in the top 10 – United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, Germany -- reported a total of 534 new deaths after 476 Thursday. Often, one nation recorded those numbers in one day.
United Kingdom had nearly two-thirds of them -- 357 -- after 176 Thursday. Britain, which is second behind the United States, has a total of 40,261. The record was 1,172 on April 21.
Italy, which at one time was the epicenter of the world,is in fourth place with 33,774, gaining 85. One Sunday ago there were 59 – the lowest since 36 on March 7. The high of 919 was on March 27 at 32,007.
No. 5 France reported 46 more deaths after 44 deaths Thursday, far lower than the record of 1,438 on April 15.
Other nations in the top 10 reporting less than 100 deaths are No. 6 Spain with 5, No. 8 Belgium with 18, No. 9 Germany with 27, No. 10 Iran with 63.
Canada added 65 deaths after 139 Thursday for 11th place.
China, the original epicenter, reported zero new deaths Saturday – the last one reported was April 26 -- and 3 cases. China has dropped to 18th behind No. 16 Turkey and No. 17 Sweden.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 77 more deaths with 4,639 as well as 1,056 new cases after 1,080 Thursday. Neighboring Norway reported zero deaths to remain at 238 as well as 18 more cases.
Russia continues to surge in cases with 8,726 for a total of 449,834 in third place. Russia reported 144 more deaths to rise to 5,528 in 14th place.
