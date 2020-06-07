Coronavirus death toll hits 2,700; 2 new fatalities in Palm Beach County

The death toll from coronavirus rose by 12 in one day to 2,700, including two more in Palm Beach County to 372, as daily new cases surged for the fifth day in a row, the Florida Department of Health announced Sunday morning.
There were 1,180 new cases in the state Sunday following 1,270 Saturday, 1,305 Friday, a record 1,419 Thursday and 1,317 Wednesday. In Palm Beach County, the cases rose by 156 to 7,230 after 245 Saturday and a record 258 Wednesday.
On Saturday, the state death toll increased by 28 after 53 on Friday. Palm Beach County rose by 3 on Saturday after 4 Friday. The new deaths in the county were two men, 64 and 86. On Saturday, two deaths verified were a 60-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman.
Martin County's death toll rose to 13, a 64-year-old man, after two more fatalities were announced Friday. Remaining the same were St. Lucie with 31, Indian River with 11 and Okeechobee none.
Miami-Dade remains the state leader with 765 but no deaths were reported Sunday. Broward rose by 5 to 339 in second place.
In all, seven of the 12 deaths were in South Florida for a total of 1,530, for 56.7 percent though population is 30 percent.
The positive test rate remained at 5.3 percent. A total of 16,355 tests were reported Sunday compared with 39,241 Saturday as total testing his 1,152,220. The most recent daily positive rate is 7.3 percent compared with 3.5 percent Saturday.
Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portions, leads Palm Beach County with 1,478, a rise of 39, followed by West Palm Beach with 1,465 and a gain of 45. Port St. Lucie has the most on the Treasure Coast with 413, an increase of 13.
Hospitalizations statewide increased by 58 to a running total of 10,949. Palm Beach County had 20 more admissions reported Staurdsay.
