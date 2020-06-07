Demonstrators honor George Floyd in Riviera Beach

Demonstrators in Riviera Beach came together Sunday for a vigil honoring the men and women they say have fallen victi to police brutality, including George Floyd.
They say the term vigil better aligns with that goal rather than the word protest and that they do not condone any form of violence.
"I think it's important that we come together and speak up," said Maria Cole, demonstrator. "This has been going on for far too long and it's not just about police brutality and police violence and people dying."
Cole says she's focused on a much bigger picture.
"We need accountability and transparency with our police department," said Cole. "We need equity with respect to education, community wealth building, housing justice, environmental justice. This is just a beginning I hope of a different way in which we look at our communities."
Demonstrators started at the Riviera Beach City Hall and before marching across the Blue Heron Boulevard bridge to Singer Island, held a moment of silence in honor of Floyd for eight minutes and 46 seconds.m
"I think the only way that we can be better is if we commit to doing better and I think we can only do better when we have tough conversations and it looks like everybody's ready to have that tough conversation," says Ladi March-Goldwire, organizer.
March-Goldwire says the reason for marching over the bridge was to bring the community together.
"There's been some conversation about division between the East and West and we're just here to show good faith and put it out there that Singer Island is a part of Riviera Beach," says March-Goldwire.
March Goldwire says the goal of Sunday's vigil was a call to action.
"We're calling it out, racist behavior," said Cole. "If you are an elected official, if you know elected officials, or if you're just an average person on the street, it's to tolerated anymore. We're done. It's over."
