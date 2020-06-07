Ex-Gators, NFL receiver killed in Florida shooting

Former Florida Gators and NFL wide receiver Reche Caldwell was shot and killed Saturday in Tampa, according to multiple reports.
Caldwell's mother told TMZ Sports that her son was fatally shot during an attempted robbery.
ESPN reporter Jenna Laine, who covers the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, confirmed with police that the 41-year-old former second-round draft pick had been killed.
Caldwell, who grew up in Tampa, played for the Steve Spurrier-coached Gators from 1998-2001 before going on to spend six seasons in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers, New England Patriots and Washington Redskins.
He caught 152 passes for 1,851 yards and 11 touchdowns in his NFL career.
