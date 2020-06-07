Memphis man arrested in West Palm Beach for Sex Trafficking

A Memphis man was arrested in West Palm Beach early Saturday for human trafficking.
On Friday, June 5, 2020, detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to the LaQuinta Hotel in the 5900 block of Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach in regards to a Human Trafficking complaint.
Detectives learned that an 18-year-old woman was being held against her will.
After several interviews, detectives determined that 30-year-old Derrion Kirby traveled through several states with at least two female victims, arranging sexual encounters and taking all the money.
Detectives say Kirby would threaten violence and withhold the victims' documents as a means of control.
Derrion Kirby was charged with two counts of Sex Trafficking (adult) and two counts of Deriving Proceeds of Prostitution.
He was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail early Saturday and was scheduled to make his first appearance in front of a Palm Beach County judge on Sunday morning.
