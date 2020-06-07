Protesters gather Sunday in Boynton Beach

A small group of protesters gathered on the corner of Gateway Boulevard and Congress Avenue in Boynton Beach on Sunday to peacefully protest George Floyd's death.
Cars honked their horns in support as they drove by and some made laps around the block.
Robert Krusel, the organizer of the event, said although it was not a large protest compared to others we've seen this week, that doesn't matter and he just wants to inform the public peacefully, "...just get the word out. Let people know what's going on. Hopefully get people to sympathize and join in on the cause."
