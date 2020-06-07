West Palm Beach police officer takes a knee during protest

A police officer says he was ‘within the moment’ when he kneeled with protesters in downtown West Palm Beach Saturday evening.
Officer Darien Thomas took a knee in a show of solidarity as dozens of demonstrators gathered outside the West Palm Beach police station on Clematis Street.
“A lot of people are saying ‘F the police’ and ‘kill the police’. West Palm Beach officers have been shot at approximately four times within the past week,” said Officer Thomas. “Hopefully that shows we’re human, we’re here and we’re trying to do the right thing.”
Officer Thomas added his desire to see the community unite amid the unrest following the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, an African American man, died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis, sparking protests nationwide denouncing racism and police brutality.
