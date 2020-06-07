Woman stumbles into street, fatally struck by vehicle in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred Saturday night.
At 11:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of 45th Street, witnesses say 56-year-old Carla M. Dyess was walking and stumbling as she crossed the street from north to south.
According to witnesses she tripped and remained lying in the street.
A vehicle traveling east approached and struck her and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alcohol is suspected to be a factor for Dyess. The case remains under investigation.
