Woman stumbles into street, fatally struck by vehicle in West Palm Beach
June 7, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT - Updated June 7 at 12:38 PM

West Palm Beach police are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred Saturday night.

At 11:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of 45th Street, witnesses say 56-year-old Carla M. Dyess was walking and stumbling as she crossed the street from north to south.

According to witnesses she tripped and remained lying in the street.

A vehicle traveling east approached and struck her and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor for Dyess. The case remains under investigation.

