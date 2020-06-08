Company connects seniors to outside world during pandemic

Isolation is a common feeling during the coronavirus pandemic, especially when it comes to senior citizen.
Chuck Sawicki and Martha Wolf said their life has changed in more ways than one.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus | The Rebound South Florida | We're Open South Florida
"Everything gradually shifted to technology. Zoom meetings," said Sawicki. "Closed down La Posada [senior living community] in Palm Beach Gardens. None of us were able to go out. We couldn't have our regular meetings."
They found themselves looking for help.
"It was a very difficult transition because many seniors were not up to speed on technology," said Sawicki. "It created a lot of depression until people adapted."
Tiffany DiPanni said her mission in life is to help senior citizens, so she founded BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} "Social Savvy Seniors," BrightspotCmsObjectEnd which combines her technology skills and love for the elderly.
Life changed overnight because of the coronavirus, and she is now teaching seniors how to overcome the intimidation and overwhelming nature of the digital world. She instructs them on how to use social media and make online orders for food, medicine and transportation.
"Even before COVID, we had a real concern for senior isolation because we are living in a digital world," DiPanni said.
She also believes it is important to teach her senior students how to decipher fact from fiction online.
"We live in a world where we absolutely have to dissect the information that we're given," DiPanni said.
After Zoom classes and more, Sawicki and Wolf have dubbed themselves: "converted frightened octogenarians into socially savvy seniors."
Group classes are free, but individual classes require a fee. Right now, the majority of training is virtual.
Scripps Only Content 2020