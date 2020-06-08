Coronavirus death toll rises by 12 in state, including 1 in Palm Beach County

Coronavirus deaths in Florida climbed by 12 in the past day to 2,712, including an increase of 1 in Palm Beach County to 373, as additional cases in the state declined to 966 after five days in a row of triple digits, the Florida Department of Health announced Monday morning.
Positive confirmed cases in the state are 64,904, including an increase of 1,180 Sunday -- fourth in the nation behind California, Arizona and Virginia -- following 1,270 Saturday, 1,305 Friday, a record 1,419 Thursday and 1,317 Wednesday. In Palm Beach County, the cases rose by 99 Monday after 156 Sunday and a record 258 Wednesday.
Coronavirus deaths in Florida climbed by the same number Sunday as Palm Beach County increased by 1. Last Monday the rise was 9 and none in the county. The record is 83 on Tuesday, April 28. Twice, the increase was 72 -- once in April and once last month. In Palm Beach County the record is 17 twice.
In the Treasure Coast area, no deaths were reported for the second day in a row. Martin County had risen by two on Friday and one on Saturday for a total of 13. St. Lucie County has remained at 31 since Tuesday. Indian River increased by 1 to 11 on Friday. Okeechobee still has no deaths reported.
Over seven days, state deaths increased by 240 for 8.9 percent and by 36 for 10.7 percent in Palm Beach County. The national increase is under 5.7 percent over seven days through Sunday.
Miami-Dade County has the most deaths in the state, rising by 1 to 767 after no increase Sunday. Broward rose by 4 to 343, which is 30 behind Palm Beach County. Lee is in fourth place with 117..
Seven of the 12 additional deaths are linked to South Florida, which accounts for 1,508 deaths for 56.7 percent of the state total though the population comprises 30 percent.
The Treasure Coast area reported 40 more cases -- 10 in Martin, 27 in St. Lucie, 3 in Indian River and 0 in Okeechobee. They rose by 95 Thursday.
The state positive test rate remained at 5.3 with the rate more than 10 percent for several weeks. The most recent positive daily rate was 4.9 percent compared with 2.7 percent Thursday.
In all, there were 18,508 tests compared with 41,999 additional tests announced Sunday. Total tests reached 1,235,513 with 1,169,646 negative results and the remaining 963 inconclusive or not reported.
The mortality rate involving positive cases is 4.2 percent in the state compared with 5.6 percent in the United States and 5.7 percent worldwide, which passed 405,083 deaths and neared 7.1 million cases Sunday. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.1 percent, compared with Broward at 4.3 percent and Miami-Dade with 3.9 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 4.7 percent in St. Lucie, 6.6 percent in Indian River and 1.4 percent in Martin.
The youngest victim is a 23-year-old woman from Miami-Dade County. A total of 16 people from 25 to 34 have died from the virus. A 104-year-old woman is 1 year older than the previous oldest, one woman each from Miami-Dade and Escambia. A total of 908 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus.
Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 64 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive -- 39 percent 55 and older and 12 percent 75 and older. At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 663 cases of infants to 4 years old and 1,437 from 5 to 14.
The newly reported death in Palmc Beach Coutny was a man 97. Two deaths added Sunday were two men 64 and 86.
The death of a 30-year-woman reported Wednesday ties a man who age was verified earlier. The oldest ever in the county is a 102-year-old female.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 17 states, including Oklahoma with 348.
The county's total number of confirmed cases range from newborn to 104.
Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, is in first place in Palm Beach County with 1,505, up from 1,478. West Palm Beach is in second with an increase of 25 to 1,490, followed by Boca Raton with 704, Delray Beach with 560, Boynton Beach with 720 and Belle Glade with 459. Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 434, an increase of 11.
Palm Beach County has 7,329 cases out of 92,835 total tested for 7.9 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything above 10.0 percent is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 19,756 positive cases out of 208,152 tested for 9.5 percent, and Broward is second with 7,924 cases and 126,550 tested for 6.3 percentage.
In St. Lucie, it's 654 positive out of 114,726 for 4.4 percent, Martin with 917 of 11,039for 8.3 percent, Indian River with 167 out of 7,648 for 2.2 percent and Okeechobee with 138 out of 1,997 for 6.5 percent.
An infant has tested positive in every South Florida county.
A total of 11,008 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 59 more than the day before. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. Including nonresidents, the number is 1,320 in Palm Beach County, followed by 116 in St. Lucie, 95 in Martin, 36 in Indian River and 13 in Okeechobee.
Florida, which is third-most populous state, is 11th in the nation for total deaths behind Maryland, which has reported 49 more deaths than Florida, including 9 Sunday, according to Worldometers.info. Florida has 124 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 340 per million. New York, which represents 27 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,565 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 52.0 per million.
National data
Worldometers lists the death total at 112,469 with 373 additional fatalities Sunday – the lowest since 355 on March 26. Johns Hopkins reports 116,929 deaths.
Cases hit 2,007.449 with 18,905 additional ones. Last Monday, there were 731 additional deaths and 22,411 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase is 5.7 percent with a gain of 6,037 through Sunday.
The most was New York with 41 new deaths after reporting 799 deaths in one day in April for first place. The others were No. 2 New Jersey with 70, No. 3 Massachusetts with 27, No. 4 Pennsylvania with 9, No. 5 Illinois with 40, No. 6 Michigan with 4, No.7 California with 29, No. 8 Connecticut with 16, No. 9 Louisiana with 10.
Georgia is in 14th place with an increase of 2. Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 18th with an increase of 3.
One week ago Monday in the United States, one week ago there were 107,163 two weeks ago there were 99,798 deaths, three weeks ago there were 91,981, four weeks ago 81,847, five weeks ago 69,921,six weeks ago 56,795, seven weeks ago 42,853, eight weeks ago 27,515, nine weeks ago 13,298,10 weeks ago 4,066, 11 weeks ago 689, 12 weeks ago 95, 13 weeks ago 26, 14 weeks ago 6, 15 weeks ago 0.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 11.0 percent of the 3,382 additional deaths and 28.2 percent of the world total Sunday though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. On Saturday, the increased deaths were 4,253.
The one week world death increase is 8.4 percent with a gain of 31,527.
Two Latin American nations, Brazil and Mexico, have had skyrocketing deaths and cases.
Brazil reported 1,382 deaths through Sunday night after 910 Saturday and 1,492 Thursday, which was a national record and the most in world on that day. In one week, Brazil has moved past Spain, France and Italy into third place, rising from 29,314 to 37,312. Two weeks ago, the figure was 22,716. On Sunday, Brazil reported 18,905 cases to total 691,962 after a record 31,890 cases Thursday for second place behind the United States.
Mexico has soared into seventh place in one week, passing Germany and Belgium, reporting 188 late Sunday after 341 Saturday and a record 1,092 Wednesday. Also, 3,484 cases were reported. The nation's deaths have nearly doubled from 9,930 to 13,699 in two weeks.
The six European nations in the top 10 – United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Germany -- reported a total of 160 deaths after 328 Saturday. Britain had around half of them with 77, followed by No. 4 Italy with 53, No. 5 France with 13, No. 6 Spain with 1, No. 8 Belgium with 15 and No. 9 Germany with 7.
The daily rate was as high as 1,494 in France, 1,172 in Britain, 919 in Italy, 961 in Spain. At one time, Italy was the epicenter of the world.
Russia's cases continue to surge – 8,984 – and is in third place. Also, it reported 134 additional deaths in 14th place.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 3 more deaths with 4,659 as well as 81 new cases after 1,056 Friday. Neighboring Norway reported zero deaths for the third day in a row to remain at 238 as well as 16 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world. hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and reported 5 cases Monday.
