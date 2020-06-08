Coronavirus death toll rises by 12 in state, including 1 in Palm Beach County

A total of 11,008 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 59 more than the day before. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. Including nonresidents, the number is 1,320 in Palm Beach County, followed by 116 in St. Lucie, 95 in Martin, 36 in Indian River and 13 in Okeechobee.