Cristobal weakens to tropical depression

Cristobal has weakened into a tropical depression over Louisiana.
It's expected to move across parts of Louisiana and Mississippi, continue through parts of Arkansas and Missouri by Tuesday and reach Wisconsin and the western Great Lakes by Wednesday.
While Cristobal has weakened, heavy rainfall and storm surges are likely to persist on the Gulf Coast, carrying the threat of floods.
Storm surge estimates continue to be around 3-5 feet along the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts.
As of a 4 a.m. CDT, the storm was 40 miles north of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with winds of 35 mph.
Elsewhere in the tropics, computer models show an area of low pressure trying to develop east of Bermuda Wednesday and Thursday this week. Other than some rainfall for Bermuda, this doesn't look like it will bother anyone and it will stay out to sea. The NHC has given this Low a 10% chance for development.
Scripps Only Content 2020