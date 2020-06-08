2 dead after separate shootings in South Bay, Belle Glade

Separate shootings in South Bay and Belle Glade claimed two lives Monday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the first shooting occurred around 1 a.m. in the 900 block of Old US Highway 27 in South Bay.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man dead from gunshot wounds.
The motive for the shooting is unknown, said Barbera.
No arrests have been made.
Second Shooting
Another fatal shooting occurred in the 100 block of State Road 715 in Belle Glade just after 1:30 p.m.
Barbera said when deputies arrived, they found a man with gunshot wound(s).
The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition but later died from his injuries.
Deputies investigating the Belle Glade case learned that two people who knew each other got into an altercation, resulting in the deadly shooting.
Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS if you can help PBSO in these cases.
The names of the victims have not been released.
