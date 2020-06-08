Delray woman shot with rubber bullet considers lawsuit

A Delray Beach woman, who was shot in the face with a foam rubber bullet by Fort Lauderdale police during a recent protest, said she is considering a civil rights lawsuit.
LaToya Ratlieff was taking part in protests over the death of George Floyd when she suffered injuries to her skull and right eye. She spoke Monday with CNN about the incident.
"I want the Fort Lauderdale Police Department to be held accountable. I think it's important that there are some reforms that are put in place, so something like this can never happen again. I think that I would like to understand what happened, understand what message or what direction was provided to the officers before they arrived to the event. And why, not only for me, there's another image of an individual that was shot in the head. And there are also other accounts of potentially other people that were injured at the event. So, I would like to understand what guidance they received that day that cost several people to be injured at a protest that was about, you know, police brutality," said Ratlieff.
Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening said they have, "made every effort to speak with Miss Ratlieff."
"Other than being notified she has retained counsel, we have not heard from Miss Ratlieff's attorneys. It would appear Miss Ratlieff and her counsel are speaking to the media on a regular basis, instead of us," Liening said in a statement.
The statement continued, "all of the information about Miss Ratlieff's incident has been provided to the media, rather than to our city or to our investigators ... we look forward to speaking with Miss Ratlieff so that we may follow our formal investigative process of finding the truth about what happened."
Ratlieff told WSVN in Miami last week that she finished peacefully protesting and spotted a rowdy crowd that she was trying to calm down. She said she was injured after officers arrived, who later launched tear gas and shot rubber bullets.
