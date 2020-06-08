Delray woman shot with rubber bullet considers lawsuit

"I want the Fort Lauderdale Police Department to be held accountable. I think it's important that there are some reforms that are put in place, so something like this can never happen again. I think that I would like to understand what happened, understand what message or what direction was provided to the officers before they arrived to the event. And why, not only for me, there's another image of an individual that was shot in the head. And there are also other accounts of potentially other people that were injured at the event. So, I would like to understand what guidance they received that day that cost several people to be injured at a protest that was about, you know, police brutality," said Ratlieff.