Deputies: Man hits neighbor in face with hammer

A Florida Keys man was arrested Saturday night after hitting his neighbor in the face with a hammer, deputies said.
Timothy Lee Burton, 33, of Tavernier, faces a charge of aggravated battery.
Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a home on Jo Jean Way, where a witness was rendering aid to the 26-year-old victim. The witness directed deputies to Burton's nearby house.
Burton came out of the house and was taken into custody.
Witnesses told deputies a vehicle was speeding along Jo Jean Way and several people, including the victim, waved for the driver to slow down.
The driver, identified as Burton, got out of the vehicle and an argument ensued, deputies said.
Witnesses said that's when Burton struck the victim with a hammer.
The victim was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami-Dade County with severe injuries to his face. His condition wasn't immediately known.
