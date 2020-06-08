Flooding continues to cause problems in Martin County

A state of local emergency remains in place on Monday in Martin County as widespread flooding continues from the ongoing rain over the past two weeks.
Hobe Sound has seen an upwards of 20 inches since Memorial Day.
Pumps have not stopped running as roads and many communities remain under water in Martin County.
"It's been a lot of rain in a short period of time," said resident PJ Nied. "This is Mother Nature whacking us pretty good."
Nied considers himself lucky. He recently moved with his dog Jack and has not had any damage. But many homes and businesses have extensive damage after an unprecedented amount of rain has fallen.
"Unfortunately, those storms, the worst hit areas was the same area, which is kind of our Hobe Sound area," said Jim Gorton, the director of Martin County's Public Works Department.
Officials said 14 pumps are being moved around the county to the hardest hit areas.
"The concern is going into a hurricane season being this wet," said Gorton. "All our wetlands are full and every rainfall is 100% runoff because there’s no where for that water to go."
Storm water systems have not been able to keep up, and the county said it's working to address impacted areas as quickly as possible.
"I think the county has a lot on their plate," said Nied. "One, trying to manage it right now, and two, what they’re going to do long term to solve the problem and find another way through."
