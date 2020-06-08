Florida man apologizes after racial slurs streamed on Facebook

A Naval Academy Alumni Association Board of Trustees member has resigned from his position after an accidental Facebook Live video broadcast him and his wife making racist comments and using racial slurs while talking about the Black Lives Matter movement.
The Jacksonville Times-Union reported that 63-year-old Scott Bethmann and his wife, Nancy, were watching the news and discussing the Black Lives Matter movement.
According to the paper and the video shared on social media, they made racist comments and used slurs in a video that was accidentally streamed on Facebook Live.
Bethmann is heard using the N-word and complaining about not being able to speak his mind, saying, "The white m*****f*****s can't say anything. That's the point we're making here, Nancy." His wife is heard in the recording talking about "F****** Asians from China who love to steal all of our intellectual property." Bethmann's Facebook page has since been removed.
On Saturday, Bethmann resigned from his position with the Naval Academy Alumni Association on national and local levels.
