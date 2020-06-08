Man's body found after swimming near Palm Beach Docks

The body of a man who disappeared while swimming off Palm Beach was found Sunday night, police said.
Palm Beach police said a 23-year-old man was on a boat anchored in the Intracoastal Waterway with friends. He later went into the water around 8:30 p.m. near Palm Beach Docks.
Dive teams and a helicopter were deployed near South Lake Avenue and Chilean Avenue to locate the swimmer.
Palm Beach police responded after a call from West Palm Beach police around 9 p.m. near the Everglades Island.
The man's body was found about two hours later.
The victim's name has not been released.
