Nearly 20 schnauzers rescued from deplorable conditions

Furry Friends Adoption Clinic is seeking donations to help care for a group of dogs rescued from a recent hoarding situation.
Last week, nearly 20 schnauzers were found living in deplorable conditions.
The dogs are now safe but in desperate need of some tender loving care.
Due to the pandemic, the shelter said they are low on funds and looking for donations to help nurse the dogs back to health.
“The conditions were horrifying. These dogs never left the home. They ate where they went to the bathroom around in their feces. It was just complete garbage,” said Pat Deshong, the president of Furry Friends Adoption Clinic.
The shelter said it will take at least a few months before they will be available for adoption.
Currently, workers at the shelter are focusing on getting the dogs trained and treated with their vaccinations.
