New bill would track police misconduct, use of force

Democrats are proposing the Justice In Policing Act of 2020 to Congress, a bill that aims to create a national standard for police to include reporting police misconduct and use of force.
The president of the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association said the bill will not be received well by police unions. John Kazanjian said he’s not against having a standard that state and local police would have to follow, but he said the unions have to be part of the conversation.
“I’m so proud to be an original co-sponsor of a bill that the House Democrats unveiled today to increase police accountability and improve transparency,” said U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel.
The congresswoman said the key components of the bill focus on holding police accountable, creating a national registry to track police misconduct and use of force, and banning certain maneuvers that block oxygen and blood flow.
“So much of this is up to your state government, your local government. We certainly hope that this is going to be a model for them,” said Rep. Frankel. “There will be incentives for them, financial incentives so that they will go along with this.”Under the proposed bill, states that do now comply with data collection will not receive any federal funding for policing or law enforcement assistance.
“When we get something stuffed down our throats we’re not going to agree to it,” said Kazanjian, who called the database too ambiguous. “I could be working in a high crime area and I can have 10 to 15 use of forces, and next you thing know, I’m labeled as a guy that uses too much use of force.” Kazanjian agreed there needs to be better hiring practices and a standard, but said lawmakers should bring police unions to the table.
Rep. Frankel is optimistic the bill will move through House committees and will be heard on the House floor by the end of the month. If passed there, it would then move onto the Senate.
