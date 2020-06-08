Palm Beach County public defenders to hold rally

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Dozens of public defenders from Palm Beach County will rally for racial justice on Monday following the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
The Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office is scheduled to hold a protest at 12 p.m. in front of Palm Beach County's Historic Courthouse on N. Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach.
Monday's demonstration is just one of many nationwide protests among public defenders in cities like Miami, Los Angeles, Baltimore, and more.
According to a news release, the group will "call for racial justice" and voice their "opposition to systemic racism."
The public defenders said they will "honor those killed by police in Palm Beach County," and kneel for eight minutes and 46 seconds, which is the length of time that a Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd's neck.
