Port St. Lucie man arrested after machete attack

Police have arrested a Port St. Lucie man who they said chased another man with a machete and knife for no apparent reason.
Kevon Clarke, 31, was arrested Sunday on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Port St. Lucie police Sgt. Lisa Marie Carrasquillo said police were called to Southwest Kimball Circle about 5:30 p.m. When officers arrived, witnesses told them Clarke attacked the victim and then chased him outside, armed with a machete and a knife.
Carrasquillo said the victim managed to get away from Clarke and hid inside a nearby home while witnesses disarmed the machete-wielding man.
Clarke and the victim were treated for minor injuries.
Police arrested Clarke and recovered both weapons.
A motive for the attack was not immediately known.
Scripps Only Content 2020