Schumer calls for inquiry into Fla.'s unemployment system

The U.S. Senate's top Democrat is calling on the Department of Labor's inspector general to investigate Florida's glitch-ridden unemployment system and why it's taking so long for it to disperse benefits.
In a letter to the inspector general, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer asserts that the state has only paid 28% of the 2 million Floridians applying for benefits.
However, state officials say more than 90 percent of 1.3 million eligible claimants have been paid.
The state's calculation does not include nearly 500,000 people it has initially deemed ineligible.
In May, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would ask the state's inspector general to investigate the contract with the company that built Florida's beleaguered unemployment website.
