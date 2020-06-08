Teens protest social injustice in West Boca Raton

Teenagers gathered Monday along State Road 7 and Glades Road in West Boca Raton to peacefully protest social injustice and police violence after the killing of George Floyd.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: American in Crisis
The protest called "Are we next?" was led by an energetic group of students who urged an end to police brutality and police reform.
Around 4 p.m., there were more than 100 teenagers who gathered at the intersection holding signs that read "black lives matter" and "color is not a crime."
Members of the local Republican and Democratic parties were also on hand to urge people to vote and inspire change.
Earlier in the day, hundreds of public defenders from Palm Beach County rallied for racial justice in front of the historic courthouse on N. Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach.
On Monday, a judge raised the bail to $1.25 million for the former Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree murder in Floyd's death.
