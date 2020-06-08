West Palm Beach ends nighttime curfew

West Palm Beach has lifted its state of emergency and nighttime curfew, effective immediately.
Mayor Keith James issued the curfew on May 31 after he said protests on Interstate 95 took a violent turn when demonstrators started hurling rocks and bottles at police officers.
In the days that followed, subsequent protests throughout the city have remained peaceful.
James released this statement Monday morning:
Over the last week, protests have taken place throughout West Palm Beach on almost a daily basis with thousands of citizens demanding justice following the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
However, outside of the violent rallies on May 31, all of the demonstrations have remained peaceful.
