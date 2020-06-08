West Palm Beach ends nighttime curfew

"I am pleased to share that, effective immediately, I am lifting the nighttime curfew and declaration of state of emergency (civil unrest) for our city. This past week has been an especially difficult time for everyone. I thank the residents and business owners for working with us, as we worked to keep the public safe. During this time, we had only eight arrests and no reports of damage to property after Sunday evening. In the last week, more than 4,000 people protested peacefully at more than five demonstrations in our city. I know that the curfew was instrumental in protecting our citizens, our businesses and the demonstrators."