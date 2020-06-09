Confederate monument dismantled in Jacksonville without notice

A bronze topper and nameplate on the Confederate monument in Jacksonville's Hemming Park is now gone.
First Coast News reports that it was taken away early Tuesday morning by crews without warning.
Around 4 a.m., City of Jacksonville crews began using cranes and heavy equipment to tear down the statue that's been in the park since 1898.
The bronze figure on top depicted a confederate soldier in a winter uniform, meant to honor the Jacksonville Light Infantry which was part of the Confederacy, according to First Coast News.
The monument, was one of the few things downtown that survived the Great Fire of Jacksonville.
It has been removed amid the protests and rallies across the country after the death of George Floyd.
First Coast News reports that this all happened, unannounced by the city, in the early morning hours before a planned march and rally that will be led by Jaguars star Leonard Fournette.
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is also scheduled to speak Tuesday about certain city policies and initiatives.
The Fournette led march will be held around 10 a.m. at City Hall.
