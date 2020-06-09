Delray Beach considers changes to valet system

Changes could be coming to the valet system in Delray Beach.
The city commission is holding a Tuesday meeting to discuss changing the fee and location for some valet stands.
Atlantic Avenue in downtown Delray Beach is home to dozens of restaurants.
Coronavirus has been a nightmare for many of the business owners.
"It is the worst rollercoaster ride I have ever been on," said Todd Herbst, the co-owner of Big Time Restaurant Group.
Herbst, which owns several restaurants along Atlantic Avenue, support changes to some of the valet stands.
Ameristar Parking Solutions is asking the city to make the valet fee a flat $10 with no restaurant validation needed.
"It won’t just help me. It will help everyone on this street," said Herbst.
One of the proposals is to take the valet spots in front of SALT7 restaurant and move them in front of Rocco's Tacos.
The first three blocks on Atlantic Avenue would then have valet options.
"It would be like a valet parking machine. All restaurants would share it," said Herbst.
Commissioner Ryan Boylston said the city restarted valet service last week to help the restaurants, and it was a success.
“We have now parked over 500 cars since last Wednesday. It worked. Now, we are looking to see if we can tweak that program to be more helpful for our restaurants,” said Boylston.
