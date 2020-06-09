Deputies investigating shooting, carjacking outside Vero Beach Walmart

Indian River County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a shooting and carjacking outside a Vero Beach Walmart Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened just before 6 p.m. outside the Walmart located at the corner of State Road 60 and 58th Avenue.
Deputies said they arrived at the scene after a shoplifting complaint at the Walmart store and tried to take the suspect into custody but he shot at the deputies at close range and tried to escape by entering a vehicle with people inside.
According to deputies, the man shot both people inside the vehicle when he could not get in and the vehicle took off.
The suspect, identified as a 43-year-old white male from Virginia, also known as a gang member wanted on burglary charges, entered another vehicle and drove to an Auto Zone, where he was shot and killed by a deputy.
Major Eric Flowers told WPTV he was grateful his officers were able to respond quickly and protect more shoppers from potential harm.
Several customers waited outside the store unable to get to their cars, as officers closed off the parking lot. They were later escorted to their vehicles.
There is no word on the extent of the victim's injuries.
People are asked to avoid the area.
We have a crew at the scene and will update this developing story as more information becomes available.
