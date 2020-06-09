Governor signs Dontrell Stephens bill

"It is very gratifying that our nearly decade-long journey to achieve some measure of justice on behalf of Dontrell Stephens has been brought to a satisfactory conclusion," his attorney, Jack Scarola, said in a statement. "The claim bill provides for the payment of only a small fraction of what a federal jury and federal judges found to be just compensation for a lifetime imprisoned in a wheelchair. However, the bill will enable Dontrell to avoid having to worry about where his next meal will come from, and he will finally be able to access the medical care necessary to his survival."