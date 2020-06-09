Infectious disease doctor to answer questions about coronavirus

WATCH LIVE:
An infectious disease specialist will answer your questions on Tuesday about a recent increase in coronavirus cases among the younger population in Palm Beach County.
Dr. David Dodson, a West Palm Beach physician, will join WPTV's Ryan Hughes live at 12 p.m. on WPTV's Facebook page.
At a news conference on June 5, Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner acknowledged there's been an increase in COVID-19 infections in the county, primarily among residents between the ages of 35 and 45.
Kerner attributed that increase to the fact that more businesses are reopening.
"Some of this is anticipated," Kerner said. "When we open up the economy, there will be that younger generation going out into the economy and spending money and trying to revert back to a somewhat normal way of life."
Dr. Alina Alonso, the health director for Palm Beach County, said it's more important than ever to practice social distancing, wear face coverings in public, wash your hands frequently, and keep your hands away from your face.
"Everybody that's listening needs to continue the stronger, even stronger now because we have the openings," Dr. Alonso said on June 5.
Alonso added that she expects to see another surge in COVID-19 cases in South Florida in October and November.
"It will be back with flu season," said Dr. Alonso. "So at that time we're gonna have to do another really strong effort to get people to adhere and be careful again."
Alonso admitted she's "concerned in general" about the spread of COVID-19 during the ongoing peaceful protests in the wake of George Floyd's death, however she also praised Palm Beach County residents for doing their best to stay safe during the rallies.
"I think that in Palm Beach County we have really a very well-educated, very thoughtful group that is out there rallying," Dr. Alonso said. "I've seen them wearing their masks. They're even staying far apart."
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 7,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Palm Beach County, including 388 deaths.
