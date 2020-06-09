At least two people shot in apparent carjacking outside Vero Beach Walmart

At least two people are shot following an apparent carjacking outside a Vero Beach Walmart, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.
The incident happened at around 6 p.m. outside the Walmart located at the corner of State Road 60 and 58th Avenue.
Deputies at the scene said the Walmart parking lot is closed at this time.
People are asked to avoid the area.
There is no word on the extent of injuries or whether anyone is in custody.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
