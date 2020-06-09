LIVE: Police chase ends on I-95 in Deerfield Beach

A police chase came to an end Tuesday morning on Interstate 95 in Deerfield Beach.
The police pursuit began in Fort Lauderdale and continued north on I-95.
Police were pursuing a Jeep Wrangler that overturned and crashed near the Hillsboro Boulevard exit.
The driver was then taken into custody.
All northbound lanes of I-95 were closed in the area. However, vehicles were using the shoulder to get around the wreck.
It was not immediately known what preceded the chase, but WSVN reported that the driver of the Jeep refused to stop during an attempted traffic stop.
