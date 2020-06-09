Palm Beach Co. resident with Trump flag receives 'dear you racist' note

A Palm Beach County resident says she is proud to have the American flag and a Trump flag in front of her home.
"I have my constitutional rights to vote for who I'd like want to vote for along with my family members," said resident Danielle Underwood.
But Monday night, Underwood said someone put a note in her mailbox upset about her flag.
"I was standing outside with my neighbor, and we were just having a friendly conversation. And a car pulled up with a young lady in it. And it pulled up to my mailbox, and I just assumed she had some mail that was delivered to her house that was mine," said Underwood.
The threatening note, which starts by saying, "dear you racist," was in a blank envelope.
"Threatening to burn down my flag because I am flying a Trump flag, and there were obscenities written in it," said Underwood.
She said a neighbor down the street, who has a Trump flag, also got a note.
"We kind of all got together in the middle of the street, social distancing, and chatted with one another, and we knew they got the same note that we got in our mailbox."
She called the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office to report the incident, and they said the incident is under investigation. Other neighbors are reacting to what happened.
"Put letters in people's mailboxes because you don't agree with their political views, I don't think that's right ... that's got to stop soon," said neighbor Dan Minerva.
Anyone with information about this case should contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
