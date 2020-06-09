Palm Beach Co. Schools continue food distribution for summer

June 9, 2020 at 6:33 AM EDT - Updated June 9 at 6:33 AM

If you need help putting food on the table for your kids during the summer months, the School District of Palm Beach County is here to help. The district has given out more than two million meals since the COVID-19 pandemic began and students were out of the classroom. Now that it is officially summer break, those efforts won’t stop.

Food distribution will continue on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 52 school locations throughout the summer. Distribution is from 9 a.m. to noon. Each day, parents and guardians who pick up food will receive a free kit with three days' worth of meals for each child. The meals are for anyone 18-years-old and younger or 22-years-old and younger for ESE students, regardless of financial need.

On Tuesday, June 9, Feeding South Florida will also be distributing food for families at several schools.

Social distancing measures will be followed at all distribution sites. Those driving to one of the feeding sites are asked to open the trunk of their car or leave a seat open where staff can place the food. People walking up to a site should remember to maintain a distance of at least six feet.

If you child is not with you when you pick up the food, parents needs to provide confirmation of the number of children for whom they are picking up meals, by one of the following methods: student ID, student passport, student library card, student birth certificate, or a photo of the adult with the students for whom they are picking up meals.

The parent will show the identification to staff providing the meals, and meals will be provided for the number of children identified. Meals are not allowed to be picked up in bulk for multiple families. The parent or guardian must be present to receive the meals.

Meals provided may vary by location and may contain allergens. Adults picking up the food are asked to be vigilant and ensure they do not take food if allergies may be a concern. Food should be refrigerated or discarded if not consumed upon receipt.

52 School District Feeding Sites:
Barton Elementary

Bear Lakes Middle

Belle Glade Elementary

Benoist Farms Elementary

Boca Raton Community High

C.O. Taylor/Kirklane Elementary

Congress Middle

Conniston Community Middle

Crestwood Middle

Crosspointe Elementary

Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary

Forest Park Elementary

Freedom Shores Elementary

Glade View Elementary

Gove Elementary

Grassy Waters Elementary

Greenacres Elementary

H.L. Johnson Elementary

Hammock Pointe Elementary

Highland Elementary

Hope-Centennial Elementary

Howell L. Watkins Middle

Indian Pines Elementary

J.C. Mitchell Elementary

Jupiter Elementary

L.C. Swain Middle

Lake Park Elementary

Lake Worth Community High

Lantana Community Middle

Lincoln Elementary

Loggers' Run Community Middle

Loxahatchee Groves Elementary

New Horizons Elementary

Northboro Elementary

Northmore Elementary

Okeeheelee Middle

Osceola Creek Middle

Pahokee Elementary

Palm Beach Lakes High

Palm Springs Community Middle

Pine Jog Elementary

Pleasant City Elementary

Rolling Green Elementary

Roosevelt Elementary

Rosenwald Elementary

Seminole Ridge Community High

Suncoast Community High

Tradewinds Middle

Village Academy

Wellington Community High

Western Pines Middle

Wynnebrook Elementary

