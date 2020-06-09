Person injured in boating accident in Jupiter

One person was rushed to a local hospital following a boating accident in Jupiter Tuesday afternoon.
The accident happened at 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of North A1A at the Jupiter Inlet Marina, near the U Tiki docks.
According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, dispatch was notified that a person on a boat headed to the Jupiter sandbar from the Loxahatchee River suffered a traumatic injury.
Paramedics arrived at the scene to initiate patient contact and issued a Trauma Alert.
The patient was transported to a local hospital to undergo further medical assistance.
No more information was immediately available.
