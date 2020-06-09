Port St. Lucie police officer arrested on domestic battery charge

A Port St. Lucie police officer has been arrested in connection with a domestic battery.
Officer Robert Loupe, 47, was arrested Tuesday by St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies.
According to an arrest report, a woman told deputies that she was pouring Loupe's heart medication down the kitchen sink when he threw a wine bottle at her. She said he then grabbed and ripped her shirt and threw her against the wall.
Loupe told deputies she pushed and kicked him as he tried to leave.
Because there were no witnesses, Loupe and the woman were both arrested.
Port St. Lucie police Sgt. Lisa Marie Carrasquillo said the veteran officer has worked for the Port St. Lucie Police Department since 1999.
She said Loupe has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Online records show Loupe was released from the St. Lucie County jail Tuesday morning.
