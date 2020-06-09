Protesters march along Indiantown Road in Jupiter

Hundreds of peaceful protesters marched along Indiantown Road in Jupiter on Tuesday, urging for police reform following the death of George Floyd.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: America in Crisis
Around noon, the demonstrators were near the intersection with Central Boulevard.
Chopper 5 flew over the scene and spotted protesters carrying signs that read "stop shooting black people," "black lives matter" and "vote for change."
There is a heavy presence of police and Florida Highway Patrol troopers in the area.
FHP stationed around 20 vehicles at the intersection with Interstate 95.
Drivers along Indiantown Road should prepare for delays.
